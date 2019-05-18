Callaway High School student wins car for good grades, attendance

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - One local teenager is starting the summer with a brand new set of wheels after a school year dedication and hard work earned her a very nice reward.
Callaway High School sophomore Alayvia Delaney won the grand prize thanks to her good attendance, grades, and behavior. The grand prize, donated by Cripper Silcox of All Pro Automotive, was a brand new Chevy Cruise.
“I was just so excited that I didn’t even realize they called my name. I was in shock!” said the 15-year-old student.
The drawing was held last week after the students-versus-staff basketball game. During the pep rally, school officials gave away various prizes to teens who have shown growth and excellence in academics, attendance, and behavior.
CHS Principal Jonathan Laney stated that absences were reduced by 45% since the inception of the program and referrals were reduced by 31% as part of the Troup County School System’s Positive Behavioral and Interventions Program.
Delaney said she is excited to have a new vehicle and encourages others to continue doing well in school saying that good things will come out of it.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.