GA man returns a veteran’s lost World War II service papers to family

James Lee and his wife are moving to Japan and they bought a filing cabinet at an estate sale. In it, tucked away was paperwork dating back to December 7, 1942. Wendell Phillips’, an Albany native, entire World War II career was detailed in the documents. Phillips was a war hero. He earned numerous medals, including a War World Two Victory Medal. A signed letter from President Harry S. Truman was also among the documents. Lee returned the letters to members of Phillips’ family.