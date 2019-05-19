Eufaula man shot multiple times at Davis Street residence

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - One Eufaula man is in the hospital after being shot three times at a residence on Davis Street last night.
Patrol officers were first dispatched to the 200 block of West Davis Street at approximately 9:00 PM Saturday night in reference to a male being shot.
Upon arrival, officers found 41-year-old John Charles Peterson, of Eufaula, suffering from three gunshots wounds to his lower body.
Eufaula Fire and Rescue responded and transported Peterson to the Medical Center Barbour for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division in Eufaula. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact authorities at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.
