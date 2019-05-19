Event helps raise awareness for foster care, adoption in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A day of fun, food and love- What could be better? This weekend a pair of local organizations hosted an event that was about more than just having a good time. It was also about helping local children in need.
Clement Arts and Hope Foster Care, a private, faith-based foster care program, came together yesterday to throw the event and help educate families in the Chattahoochee Valley about just how important foster Care and adoption are in our community. Organizers say events like this one is make a difference in the lives of children and families around Columbus.
The event was held at Cascade Hills Church Youth facility. Attendees and kids had plenty of fun soaking up the sun and playing all sorts of games with each other.
For more information or to find out how you can help children in need, visit the Hope Foster Care Website.
