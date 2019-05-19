Hundreds gather in Columbus for 9th Annual Walk to End Lupus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Unfortunately, lupus affects more than 55,000 Georgians, but this weekend a crowd of passionate locals gathered to show their support for those affected and let them know that the fight for a cure is stronger than ever.
According to the Mayo Clinic, lupus is a disease where your body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and organs. As of right now, there is no cure for the painful disease.
Seleeta Moore was only in high school when she was diagnosed with lupus. She says many people don’t realize just how hard the disease can make everyday life.
“I got a hug from a family member, and it felt like they were crushing my body,” Moore says.
This weekend, she joined with hundreds of others at Kinnett Stadium to help raise money for a cure at the Walk to End Lupus Now Event.
Moore says she loves seeing all the people supporting a cause so close to home for her.
“It’s heart touching because it means people care. They took time out of their morning in this hot sun to walk with us,” she states.
Teams of all sizes raised money and joined together to walk around the track, honoring those who have lost their lives to lupus and supporting those who are currently still battling it.
Organizers say the event raised over $30,000 which will go towards research and finding a cure for lupus. It will also be distributed to local programs that support those with lupus as well as their loved ones. Leaders say 90% of every dollar donated will stay in Georgia.
Detra Holloway, the event’s founder and organizer, also has a strong passion for the cause.
“I was diagnosed with lupus in 2010 and started hosting small walks, and this is our ninth year. We host a walk every year in this community.”
Here’s what Holloway says about the goal of the event.
“My hope is today is that the community knows there’s someone here locally to get resources from and just education materials they need and also to just help educate everyone in this community about this awful disease.”
To find out how you can donate or get involved, visit the Walk to End Lupus Now Website.
