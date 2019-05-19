Talbot County native donates to tornado victims in honor of father

Talbot County native donates to tornado victims in honor of father
Burgos with the donation recipients, Winifred Brown and her daughter
By Julie Waldock | May 19, 2019 at 6:17 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 6:51 PM

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been more than two months since devastating tornadoes struck Talbot county and as many continue to rebuild one generous woman is giving back to a town holds many of her strongest memories.

Gail Burgos, a Woodland native and TSYS Education Council co-chair, donated the funds in honor of her father, the late J.B.King, Jr. King was a teacher, principal and beloved leader in the community before going on to serve as Talbot County’s first black school superintendent.

Burgos says that while the funds normally serve as a scholarship, after seeing the storm destruction in Talbot County she felt it would be better suited if the money in honor of her father’s legacy went to a deserving family in need

The recipient of the funds, Winifred Brown, lived in a trailer that was totally destroyed by the powerful storms on March 3rd. She and her daughter were displaced to Columbus.

Organizers say Brown was moved to tears by Burgos’ gift. Brown thanked Burgos for helping in a time of need and says her family will make great use of the funds.

Burgos will also speak at the Central High School baccalaureate ceremony on Sunday, sharing more stories of her time in Talbot County as well as her father’s impact and legacy in the area.

“While he was my father, he actually was a father figure to so many others,”
Gail Burgos
Burgos stands proudly in front of a portrait of her father. The portrait hangs in Talbot County as a memorial to all he did for his community.
Burgos stands proudly in front of a portrait of her father. The portrait hangs in Talbot County as a memorial to all he did for his community.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.