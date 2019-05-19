Talbot County native donates to tornado victims in honor of father

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been more than two months since devastating tornadoes struck Talbot county and as many continue to rebuild one generous woman is giving back to a town holds many of her strongest memories.
Gail Burgos, a Woodland native and TSYS Education Council co-chair, donated the funds in honor of her father, the late J.B.King, Jr. King was a teacher, principal and beloved leader in the community before going on to serve as Talbot County’s first black school superintendent.
Burgos says that while the funds normally serve as a scholarship, after seeing the storm destruction in Talbot County she felt it would be better suited if the money in honor of her father’s legacy went to a deserving family in need
The recipient of the funds, Winifred Brown, lived in a trailer that was totally destroyed by the powerful storms on March 3rd. She and her daughter were displaced to Columbus.
Organizers say Brown was moved to tears by Burgos’ gift. Brown thanked Burgos for helping in a time of need and says her family will make great use of the funds.
Burgos will also speak at the Central High School baccalaureate ceremony on Sunday, sharing more stories of her time in Talbot County as well as her father’s impact and legacy in the area.
