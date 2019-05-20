CSU professor delivers math-inspired comic book to local elementary students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Can math ever be fun? One local author certainly thinks so and thanks to her creativity, many local students will soon have an engaging new way to learn all about it!
On Monday, Columbus State University (CSU) Professor Cindy Ticknor, delivered a batch of her new math-inspired comic books to Forrest Road Elementary students.
Ticknor, a professor of mathematics education and Dean of the Honors College at CSU released the comic titled “The Mysterious I.D. Vide in Newton’s Nemesis” in November.
The children’s comic book focuses on fractions, which Ticknor says is among the most difficult concepts to construct for future teachers in her classes.
The book is the first in a three-part series that will be used in classes at Clubview Elementary, Forrest Road Elementary and Johnson Elementary in Columbus. Muscogee County School District has also said they also plan to distribute the comic across their system making sure to place a copy in every 5th-grade classroom.
Ticknor hired Nathan Long, an art major at CSU, to illustrate the comic once she had completed the content.
The book also includes a set of worksheets, games and puzzles to help reinforce concepts the students learn while reading the comic.
