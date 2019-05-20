Georgia Mega Millions jackpot lottery advances to $367M

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -This may be the week to try your luck at the lottery- with no recent winners for the big drawings, jackpots are once again skyrocketing.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has advanced to $367 million, and Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $288 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since March 15 and has rolled 19 times, while the Powerball jackpot has grown since March 30 and has rolled 14 times.
Plus, the odds aren’t too bad- Lottery officials say your odds of winning any size prize is approximately 1 in 24. However, if you are after the jackpot you may need a little more luck with your odds being closer to approximately 1 in 302 million.
As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Mega Millions and Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia. Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $20.8 billion to state education.
