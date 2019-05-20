Governor Ivey Announces Alabama Tourism Growth of $1.2 Billion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Good news for the Yellowhammer State- the tourism business is booming!
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced at a press conference on Monday that one million more people visited Alabama in 2018 than ever before. Ivey stated that the Alabama tourism industry grew by 8.5% in 2018, attracting more than 27.7 million visitors statewide.
Ivey says the increase added approximately $954 million in state and local taxes. This saved the average Alabama family $507 from additional taxes to maintain current service levels.
“This great news not only impacts tourism, but it also has a major impact on our employment sector. Almost 200,000 direct and indirect jobs were maintained by the industry last year, setting yet another record!” Ivey said.
State Tourism Director Lee Sentell credited increased marketing activities, ranging from social media and paid advertising to public relations activations in places such as New York and Dallas, for the success. He said Raycom Media, affiliated with the Retirement Systems of Alabama, aired commercials at no cost on 64 television stations nationwide.
Sentell also pointed out some of the biggest attractions including beaches, natural parks, amusement parks and historical sights.
In more good news, Sentell also stated that the Poarch Band of Creek Indians investments in an amusement park near Gulf Shores continues to expand while the launch of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail spotlights landmarks in Selma, Birmingham, Montgomery and Tuskegee.
Sentell also highlighted several new project to look forward to including the Cook Museum of Natural Science which opens in Decatur in June and an upgrade of the infield at the Talladega Superspeedway which is set to be unveiled in October.
“We are proud that this past year showed the largest growth in visitors and expenditures in the state’s history,” Sentell said. “We substantially exceeded our goals by attracting more than one million additional visitors and increasing expenditures by $1.2 billion.”
The travel industry represents 7.3 percent of Alabama’s Gross Domestic Product.
