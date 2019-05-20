LaGrange Fire Dept. Investigating Boat Fire at Sunny Point Access

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in LaGrange are currently investigating what could have possibly caused a boat to be consumed by flames this weekend near Sunny Access Point.
LaGrange Fire Department units were first dispatched to Sunny Point Access at on Mooty Bridge Rd. at approximately 3;45 PM for a reported boat fire.
Upon arrival, fire units discovered a 2000 year model Chaparral fully engulfed in flames. The boat was floating approximately 100 yards from the boat ramp.
Due to the distance of the vessel from the shore, fire units had difficulty extinguishing the flames. Winds helped steer the boat towards the Ga. Hwy 219 bridge where units again attempted to extinguish the fire.
However, winds continued to carry the boat Northward away from the shore and fire personnel. Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials arrived on the scene with their boat and fire personnel were driven to the location of the vessel to extinguish the fire with portable extinguishers.
The vessel was then towed back to the boat ramp for final extinguishment. The vessel was considered a total loss.
Minor injuries were reported on scene by the occupants of the vessel who were treated and released by EMS personnel.
