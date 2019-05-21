City services, garbage collection to change for Memorial Day in Columbus, LaGrange

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday, May 27 is a federal holiday and, for that reason, many services provided by the city will be closed.
This Memorial Day many city services in Columbus and LaGrange will be closed for the day and garbage collection will be amended.
Columbus
- 311 Citizens Services Center - Closed Monday, May 27
- Granite Bluff and Pine Grove Landfills - Closed Monday, May 27
- Columbus Civic Center - Closed Monday, May 27
- Animal Control - Closed Monday, May 27
- METRA Bus Service - Closed Monday, May 27
- Recorder’s Court - 8:00 a.m. bond hearings only
- Columbus Health Department- Closed Monday, May 27
Recreation Centers, Britt David Studio and Senior Centers will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Columbus Aquatic Center, Cooper Creek Tennis Center and Lake Oliver Marina will operate under normal business hours.
Garbage and recycling will not be picked up on Monday, May 27. The Monday route will instead be run on Wednesday, May 29.
LaGrange
All non-emergency services will be closed.
Garbage and recycling pickup days throughout the week will be adjusted by one day. For example, if your pickup day is Monday, your garbage and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday.
