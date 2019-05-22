2 arrested in Eufaula after meth, heroin seized during traffic stop

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two people were arrested on drug related charges following a traffic stop in Eufaula.
Donatavious Sherrell Calloway, 25, and 23-year-old Nyasia Monique Telfair, both from Albany, Georgia are charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, and two counts of chemical endangerment of a child.
Additionally, Calloway is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, attempted assault, and certain persons forbidden to possess.
According to the Eufaula Alabama Police Department, 224 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of heroin, and weapons were seized during the traffic stop. Police say there were two children, aged one and three in the vehicle.
Calloway and Telfair are being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.