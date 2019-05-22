Funeral service announced for fallen Auburn police officer

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The funeral service has been announced for an Auburn police officer who died in the line of duty this week.
The funeral for William Buechner will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 24 at the Auburn Arena. Visitation will be prior to the funeral from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Buechner was killed Sunday night after responding to an incident on Wire Road.
Following the funeral, there will be a full police escort from the Auburn Arena to Town Creek Cemetery. The public is invited to line the street to show support as the escort travels along Donahue Drive, east on Magnolia Avenue and south on Gay Street.
