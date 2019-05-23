Taco Bell employee stabbed following altercation in Opelika

Opelika, Ala. (WTVM) - Police are investigating after a Taco Bell employee was stabbed Wednesday night.
Police responded to the restaurant at 2400 Pepperell Parkway in reference to an assault. That is when they found the 38-year-old male employee suffering from a stab wound to the arm. The victim was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
Investigators later determined the stabbing stemmed from a verbal altercation between two employees. No charges have been filed at this time.
The case remains under investigation. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call Opelika Police at 334-705-5220.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.