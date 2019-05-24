Auburn city services to close early Friday allowing employees to honor life of fallen officer

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - All Auburn city services will close at noon on Friday, May 24 to allow employees to honor the life of a fallen Auburn police officer.
Officer William Buechner was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, May 19.
Public Safety Services including police, fire, and communications will be on their regular schedules.
Residents can call the non-emergency line for after hour services such as animal control and water-related issues at 334-501-3100.
For details on Buechner's funeral arrangements, click here.
