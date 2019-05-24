Bill would make murder of Ala. first responder capital offense

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers are working to pass a bill that would make murdering an on-duty first responder a capital offense.
The bill, sponsored by Chris Sells, R-Auburn, includes emergency medical personnel, law enforcement officers, firefighters, volunteer firefighters and correctional officers at jails or prisons.
On Thursday, the Senate passed an amendment renaming the bill to honor slain Auburn officer, William Buechner. The bill would be known as the William Buechner Act.
The bill now heads back to the House for a final vote.
A person found guilty of a capital offense could receive the death penalty or life in prison.
