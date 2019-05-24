Char-Broil in Columbus gives grilling tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Memorial Day weekend is approaching and Char-Broil in Columbus wants to keep you safe while you’re out on the grill.
The company showed News Leader 9 how to properly check grills if they have been sitting, and the proper way to clean them. They urge people to never leave grills unattended for long periods of time and to do proper maintenance checks before firing up the grills.
"Take if you're using a gas grill, check the lines, check all of your connections, and make sure that you don't have any problems or buildup,” said product manager Rob Hawkins. “If you do, you'll want to clean those up with a little soft soapy water and a soft cloth."
The company also said to make sure tanks are full or have enough gas.
