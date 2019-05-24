Club Visions in Columbus hosts appreciation party for area teachers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On the last day of school in Muscogee County and other areas in the Chattahoochee Valley, teachers were treated to an appreciation party in Columbus.
The party was held at Club Visions. The event featured food and giveaways. Music was provided by Davis Broadcasting Inc.
The club owner said the night was about showing hardworking teachers that they are appreciated. Friends and family of teachers were invited to join in on the fun.
Dozens of teachers attended the event. Club Visions also had drink specials for all teachers.
