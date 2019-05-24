Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce hosts Military Appreciation Breakfast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce hosted a breakfast Thursday to recognize the men and women who volunteer to protect and serve the country.
The Military Appreciation Breakfast unites Chamber investors with top leaders from the military community as well as local, state, and national legislative officials yearly. The event also creates important contacts at a sit-down breakfast.
"The Chamber of Commerce always recognizes our Fort Benning soldiers,” said Brian Anderson, president and CEO at the Columbus Chamber of Commerce. “They are the backbone of our nation, so having this base here in Columbus is the reason we want to always let them know how special they are. It’s also special going into the Memorial Day weekend when we pay tribute to those who did not come home and those who did not get to finish out their tour of duty. They gave the ultimate sacrifice."
This year’s breakfast attendees head the State of Fort Benning presentation from Maj. Gen. Gary M. Brito, commanding general of the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence.
