Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce hosts Military Appreciation Breakfast

"The Chamber of Commerce always recognizes our Fort Benning soldiers,” said Brian Anderson, president and CEO at the Columbus Chamber of Commerce. “They are the backbone of our nation, so having this base here in Columbus is the reason we want to always let them know how special they are. It’s also special going into the Memorial Day weekend when we pay tribute to those who did not come home and those who did not get to finish out their tour of duty. They gave the ultimate sacrifice."