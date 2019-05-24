CPD not pursuing criminal charges in death of former MCSD School Board member’s son

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police say they will not pursue any criminal charges after a domestic dispute left one man dead and another injured in February.
On February 8, Columbus Police responded to the 3700 block of Bridgewater Drive in reference to shots being fired. Upon arrival, Officers discovered 55-year-old John Wells Jr. deceased from a gunshot wound.
John Wells, Jr. is the son of former Muscogee County School Board member John Wells, Sr. who served on the board for over 20 years.
Police also found another man, Alstin Martin, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the Piedmont Regional Medical Center ER for treatment.
The CPD Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
Police say in the course of their investigation, they discovered that Wells Jr. and his live in girlfriend had a volatile relationship.
Police say the pair were involved in a domestic disturbance shortly before the shooting. Wells Jr’s. live in girlfriend left the residence and called her son, Alstin Martin, to come pick her up.
Police say Martin and his mother later returned to Wells’ residence so she could gather clothes and her eyeglasses. Martin told Police he waited in the car while his mother went inside.
Wells Jr. and his girlfriend reportedly got involved in another altercation when she returned to the apartment. Martin told police he heard his mother screaming for help and approached the apartment. Martian allegedly banged on the front door repeatedly but after getting no response, kicked it in.
Police say that is when shots were then fired by both Wells Jr. and Martin, resulting in the death of Wells and the wounding of Martin.
Columbus police say based upon the circumstances uncovered during the investigation, criminal charges will not be pursued in the case.
