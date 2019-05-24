CSU to host summer camp for visually impaired children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Good News! Camp Abilities is coming back to Columbus for the program’s eighth fun-filled year.
The camp will be hosted by Columbus State University (CSU) May 24-27.
Camp Abilities is an organization dedicated to improving the lives of children who are blind or visually impaired by increasing their self-esteem and independence.
The four-day event will provide campers with the opportunity to play sports that are not easily accessible to them at their respective schools. These activities will include: beep baseball, beep kickball, goalball, rock climbing, swimming, soccer, tandem biking, tennis, various team building activities, and more.
“We are so excited for Camp this year,” says Program Director and Columbus State University professor Dr. Jeanine Fittipaldi-Wert. “We work year-round to prepare for this camp so that we can provide the campers with the absolute best experience possible. We want the community to know more about what we do and how we change the lives of these campers every summer, and how they can be a part of it too.”
For more information on Camp Abilities visit their website.
