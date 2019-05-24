Heat Wave Cranking Up for Memorial Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Still eyeing the potential for record-breaking heat over Memorial Day Weekend as temperatures climb toward the 100 degree mark. Mid 90s on tap for the Valley today, but expect upper 90s and some triple digit heat possible Sunday and Memorial Day.
Rain chances remain nonexistent for today and the holiday weekend thanks to the sizzling ridge of high pressure strengthening even more. The dominant upper level pattern that has been influencing the brutally hot days of late looks to break down toward the middle of next week, though for now temperatures still look unseasonably hot as we wrap up the month of May in the mid 90s. Maybe just maybe we can work a few isolated showers back into the mix closer to next weekend, but even that doesn’t look overly promising for now. Just play it safe with this heat more reminiscent of the dog days of summer!
