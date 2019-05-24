LaGrange fire officials investigating fire at assisted living

By Alex Jones | May 24, 2019 at 9:34 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 10:50 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire officials in Columbus are currently investigating an overnight fire at a nursing home.

LaGrange Fire Department units were dispatched to Leisure Living in the 100 block of Parker Place on May 24 at 1:19 a.m.

Flames were reportedly through the roof when firefighters arrived. They were able to get the fire under control at 3:05 a.m.

Two buildings were involved in the fire, one of which was occupied. No injuries were reported.

The occupied building is being called a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

