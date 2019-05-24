LaGrange fire officials investigating fire at assisted living

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire officials in Columbus are currently investigating an overnight fire at a nursing home.
LaGrange Fire Department units were dispatched to Leisure Living in the 100 block of Parker Place on May 24 at 1:19 a.m.
Flames were reportedly through the roof when firefighters arrived. They were able to get the fire under control at 3:05 a.m.
Two buildings were involved in the fire, one of which was occupied. No injuries were reported.
The occupied building is being called a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
