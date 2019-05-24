Russell County High School 2019 graduating class moves their tassels

Russell County High School Graduation (Source: Russell County High School)
By Alex Jones | May 24, 2019 at 12:28 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 12:28 PM

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The moment thousands of high school students nationwide have waited on for years is finally drawing close.

For the 182 graduating seniors at Russell County High School, the much-anticipated moment of crossing the graduation stage and finishing their high school has arrived.

The school’s graduation ceremonies took place May 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Congratulations, graduates!

