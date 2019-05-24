Three teenagers arrested in Lee County armed robbery, held on $100K bond

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Three teenagers in Lee County have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery.
Deputies were dispatched to Bleecker Junction on US Hwy. 280 in East Salem at approximately 10:22 p.m. CST on May 14 after a reported armed robbery.
Store employees told deputies an individual wearing a ski mask with a handgun and demanded money. He was able to flee with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was injured in this incident.
On May 17, Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed a search warrant at the residence of 16-year-old Taylor Mitchell Williams on Lee Rd. 281 in Salem.
Their search found a small amount of marijuana, various illegal prescription medications, two handguns and a ski mask.
On May 23, deputies arrested Wiliams along with 16-year-old James Franklin Kelley III and 18-year-old Dashawn Michael Norris.
All three have been charged with first-degree armed robbery and are being held in the Lee County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Each of them are being tried as adults, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651.
