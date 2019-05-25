AAA offers free ‘Tow To Go’ for Memorial Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - With Memorial Day picnics and parties right around the corner, Police are reminding everyone to be careful and never drink and drive.
AAA is helping out with the safety effort by offering its free Tow 2 Go (Georgia) and Tow for Life (Alabama) services.
Starting Friday, May 24 and running through Tuesday, May 28 at 6:00 a.m., you can call Tow to Go to come pick you and your vehicle up and take you home within a 10 mile radius free of charge.
- In Georgia call: Tow 2 Go: 855-286-9246
- In Alabama call: Tow for Life: 800-222-4957
Since its inception in 1998, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and Midwest. The service enables AAA and Budweiser to remind the public to plan ahead when celebrating with alcohol.
