A cafè in Tuscaloosa is serving those impacted by Alzheimer’s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crimson Community Cafè in Tuscaloosa provides a place for people with Alzheimer’s to come and support one another.
It also offers activities that can help people with the disease feel more at home and sometimes remember fond memories.
The Cognitive Dynamics Foundation hosts Crimson Community Cafè once a month, at the U-Perk coffee shop in downtown Tuscaloosa.
Daniel Potts founded the non-profit organization in honor of his father who suffered from Alzheimer’s.
He recently got a $5000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. The money goes to the Crimson Community Cafè program and an art life program.
People suffering from Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, can come to the cafè to listen to music and participate art projects that could help them remember some of the things they have forgotten.
"We want to sort of attack the stigma that surrounds this condition. We're just here to have some fun, nothing expected of you. Just come, listen to some music, play some bingo interact with others," Potts told WBRC.
Crimson Community Cafè meets one Saturday out the month.
