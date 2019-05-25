Funeral service for fallen Auburn officer draws hundreds across state lines

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - It was an emotional day Thursday for first responders, friends and family of fallen Officer William Buechner as he was laid to rest at the Auburn Arena.
Many went to pay their respects to the first officer killed in the line of duty in the history of the Auburn Police Department.
“Since May the 19th, our community felt sadness that was unprecedented. Since May 19th, Auburn will never be the same,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders.
Hundreds filled the seats in the arena. People came across state lines to honor the officer’s life and legacy.
“Will laid down his life for us,” said Reverend George Mathison.
Buechner served as an officer for 13 years. The Auburn Fire Department, local law enforcement and those in the general community came together to remember their friend, their co-worker and their partner.
"I got to know him as the outstanding officer that he was and even better as a friend. We were really close and there’s no denying that we had a really strong bond together,” said Auburn officer Bradley Henderson. He said he wants to thank Buechner for his service and hopes other first responders will carry on his legacy.
“Auburn will never be the same, but we will be better. We will be better because William Buechner blessed us with his life. Thank you,” said Anders.
