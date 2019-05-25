34-year-old woman stabbed to death on Dorsey Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One individual has been killed following a stabbing near the 6500 block of Dorsey Drive in Columbus earlier today.
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 34-year-old De Ann King was pronounced dead at an area hospital this afternoon after suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Authorities say King was stabbed following a domestic dispute with an unnamed male. The male is currently in the hospital.
King’s body will be sent to Decatur for an autopsy tomorrow.
Authorities have also reportedly closed off a section of Melody Drive as well as two houses on Wren Street with crime scene tape as they investigate.
King’s death marks the 12th homicide of the year in Columbus.
This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest details.
