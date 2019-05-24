How to protect yourself against the sun

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer is a time most of us love because it means more relaxation or time to be outdoors and just enjoying ones self. It is also a time for concerns about sun exposure to harmful rays.
Dr. Lauren Kole, a dermastologist at University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital talked with WBRC about some helpful tips to combat the sun.
“One in five people in the United States will be diagnosed with skin cancer,” said Dr. Lauren Kole. “That is an alarming number, however we can all do something to lower the percentages for us all when it comes to dealing with sun exposure.”
Dr. Kole sat down with WBRC and talked about a number of tips from sunscreen use, types of clothing to wear and also places to remember where a person can also be exposed to the sun.
