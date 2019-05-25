Sizzling Heat For Memorial Day Weekend!

Sizzling heat will be the theme for Memorial Day Weekend 2019, much better than last year when we were dealing with Tropical Storm Alberto. Strong heat ridge over the area will crush any clouds that do briefly develop, and highs will soar to nearly 100 degrees through Tuesday, threatening records. Later on in the week, we will see this pesky dome of heat break down, leading to more reasonable high temps, and possibly allowing for a chance of rain to return to the forecast by next weekend!