State troopers keep watchful on state lakes and roadways

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Boaters are converging on Lake Martin for the Memorial Day weekend holiday and Marine police say they’ll have a full staff patrolling the waters.
The lake covers 44,000 acres with about 800 miles of shoreline.
The Memorial Day weekend typically begins the boating season, and it’s estimated that more than 10,000 boaters will be on the water over the three-day holiday.
Marine police strongly encourage boaters to be aware of their surroundings and, of course, no drinking while boating. The same applies to the roads.
