Study shows people still don’t buckle up

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly three people a day are killed in traffic crashes in Alabama, according to a study performed by the University of Alabama.
The study also shows you are 500 times more likely to be thrown from your vehicle during a crash if you’re not wearing your seatbelt.
Buckling their seat belt has become second nature to people like McKinley Hatcher and Jake Evans.
"So when I got hit, it gave me a little bit of space. But that it locked me up really quickly so I felt secure," Hatcher told WBRC.
"If I'm driving, I buckle up because I hate hearing that ding in my car, it messes me up," Evans added.
They’re both troubled by the study from the Center for Advanced Public Safety at the University of Alabama showing that of the 743 killed in vehicle accidents where seat belts were available, 366, or nearly half, weren’t wearing them.
Rhonda Stricklin, an assistant professor with CAPS, said they must convince more people to wear their seatbelt.
"The number of people getting killed unbelted has been that 50 to 60 range for a while so there's people who still aren't getting the message. That's why the office of safety keeps repeating the message of click it or ticket because people have to be reminded," Stricklin explained.
Evans hopes more people change a dangerous behavior.
"They think of it won't happen to me, I'm a good driver. But it's not usually you that's the bad driver, it's somebody else that you've got to worry about," Evans concluded.
The Click it or Ticket Campaign for the Memorial Day holiday started last week.
State troopers and other police agencies are only patrol making sure people continue obey traffic laws, including buckling their seat belts.
