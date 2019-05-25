Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Dollar General store in LaGrange

(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Gunn | May 24, 2019 at 11:45 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 11:45 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Troup County for armed robbery at a Dollar General Store.

The robbery happened shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, May 24 at the Dollar General on Pyne Road in LaGrange.

The suspect is described as a male approximately 5’4” with dreads to his chest. The suspect wore a gray hoodie, light colored jeans, black shoes, and had a silver handgun. He left the store on foot.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

