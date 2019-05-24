Tips for staying cool and hydrated while out in the hot heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A hot Memorial Day holiday weekend is expected. Since temperatures will be up in the 90s, people are being asked to be careful.
Pace yourself. Don’t overdo exercise or work outside in this kind of heat. If you are feeling a little off, it may be time to come inside.
Many of us who grew up in the south think we know how to handle the heat even when it reaches into the nineties, but sometimes people do too much outside in the heat.
The first key is staying hydrated. That means 6 to 8 glasses of water or about a half gallon of water a day if you are going to be outside.
Another thing to watch out for is sunscreen. Apply about 30 minutes before going outside. Then reapply every two hours. Don’t skimp on the sunscreen use - you need about an ounce to cover your body.
One man who works regularly outside cutting grass warns about over doing it. “When you feel like you are close to that wall, you got to stop and go and get in the air conditioning or cool off some kind of way. Put ice on your wrist to cool the blood. Put a cold towel around your neck,” Shane Connor said.
Quick tips to watch out for overheating: Dizziness, fainting, headaches, and rapid breathing.
Again - take it easy. And if you overdo it, be careful - it might be necessary to seek medical attention.
