UPDATE: One killed, one injured in Kendrick Ave. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight shooting in Columbus has left one man dead and another injured as investigators now work to piece together what happened at the scene near Kendrick Avenue.
At approximately 11:30 pm on Saturday the Columbus Police Department received a call to the intersection of Kendrick Avenue and Thornton Drive in reference to shots being fired.
Upon the officers arrival, they discovered a deceased male in the yard of a residence on Kendrick Avenue. The individuals at the residence had no idea who the man was.
The man was later identified as 25-year-old Johnny Hawkins, according to the Muscogee County Coroner. Authorities say Hawkins appeared to have been killed by multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers also located another male that had been shot lying in the roadway on Thornton Drive, approximately one block away from the deceased.
The injured man was transported to the Piedmont Regional Medical Center ER for treatment. Police say the injured man was unable to speak due to the injuries that he sustained.
The CPD Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
Witnesses in the area of the murder described hearing several gun shots and then seeing a grey or silver 4 door sedan leaving the scene travelling up Thornton Drive.
Hawkins body will now be transported to Atlanta for autopsy. This case marks the thirteenth homicide in Muscogee County this year.
As of right now, there is no arrests in the case but it remains under investigation. Authorities are asking anyone with any information about the incident to please call 706-225-4268.
