Headquarter Nissan honors military members during Memorial Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Headquarter Nissan in Columbus is kicking off Memorial Day weekend by honoring past and present military members with some fun appriciation.
They car dealership spent the weekend giving away prizes including water bottles and draw string backs for any military person walking through their door. One spin of their prize wheel could get military members a TV, a grill, a Walmart gift card, or even tickets to the Atlanta Zoo.
A sales manager at Headquarter Nissan says they’ve been dedicated to honoring the military community since they first opened in 2010. He also said this weekend’s special celebration is only one of the ways they hope to show their appreciation for those who put their lives on the line for our country.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.