Columbus man drowns after boat sinks in Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One local man has drowned while boating on the Chattahoochee River last night.
Authorities first received word around 11:20 pm. last night of a drowning victim at Piedmont Regional Medical Center Emergency Room.
The 65-year-old Caucasian man was reportedly pulled from the Chattahoochee River near light post 204. He was taken by ambulance to the emergency room where he was pronounced dead at 11:09 p.m.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the man’s identity will not be released until next of kin has been notified.
Authorities say the incident occurred last night after the victim’s boat began to take on water. One additional passenger was able to make it off the boat and safely to the shoreline.
Authorities say neither of the boat’s passengers were wearing life jackets.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan reports that no autopsy will be ordered for the victim because the event was witnessed and no foul play is suspected.
This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest details.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.