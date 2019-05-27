Fort Mitchell National Cemetery hosts Memorial Day Ceremony

FORT MITCHELL (WTVM) - On Saturday, Fort Mitchell National Cemetery held its Annual Memorial Day Program honoring those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation
Memorial Day is a United States federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May. Formerly known as Decoration Day, it commemorates U.S. service members who died while in the military service.
This year’s ceremony featured special Keynote Speaker James F. Hughley, who served in the US Army during the Vietnam war and earned three Purple Hearts and three Bronze Stars for his heroic actions. The event also featured Musical Guests and an Honor Guard.
Attendees then gathered for a solemn moment of appreciation and remembrance before laying flowers and flags on the graves of the fallen soldiers.
The cemetery serves as a resting place for veterans from World War I, World War II, the Gulf War, the Vietnam War and many others. Todd Newkirk, Assistant Director of the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, says they have remains of veterans, spouses and children dating back into the early 1900′s.
“Many of them in these cemeteries are killed in action from war time campaigns. But many of them are our friends, our neighbors, our family members who came back and then passed away. These are people from our society, our communities, our family members and we need to come out and remember them each and every memorial day." Newkirk reminded.
