GBI: Missing college student remains likely found in Clinch Co.
Cameron Fontaine
By Jordan Barela | May 27, 2019 at 11:37 AM EDT - Updated May 27 at 4:32 PM

EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this story said Cameron Fontaine was a student at Valdosta State University. Fontaine lived on Valdosta State’s campus but attended South Georgia State College.

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A missing South Georgia State College student’s remains were likely found in Clinch County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Cameron Fontaine, 21, was last seen on May 18 in Clinch County, near Homerville.

The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office found the human remains in a wooded area, according to the GBI.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the remains are likely those of Fontaine, however final identification, as well as cause of death, will be determined during the autopsy by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon,”
the GBI said in a press release.

The remains were found less than two miles from where Fontaine’s vehicle was recovered. His vehicle was found on Highway 441, the GBI said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 487-5316 or the GBI Region 4 office at (912) 389-4103.

