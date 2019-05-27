GUEST SEGMENT: Menstrual Hygiene Day Observance in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Menstrual Hygiene Day is fastly approaching and the International Awareness and Involvement Committee of the Columbus Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Sorority, Inc. is hosting a global observance for people across the Chattahoochee Valley.
Menstrual Hygiene Day is a world initiative that hopes to erase the stigma associated with menstruation and to bring awareness to good menstrual hygiene practices.
On Saturday, Dr. Mary Hudson, nurse Samantha Mertens, and Midwife Joy Boyce joined us in the studio to tell us a little more about the exciting event.
Mertens in a nurse with OBGYN Associates at Saint Francis Hospital in Columbus. Boyce is a midwife with OBGYN Associates. The pair of medical professionals will be joined by a group of other experts to hold a special panel discussion on menstrual health and other women’s issues at the upcoming event.
Leaders say the event will not only provide women with helpful hygiene tips and products but will also help to educate and empower everyone in attendance.
The event will be held at the Columbus Public Library on May 28th at 6:00 p.m. All girls and women are invited to attend.
