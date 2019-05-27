Increased traffic, lower gas prices expected over holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly 43 million Americans will start their summers on a high note with a Memorial Day weekend getaway. This long holiday weekend, marking the unofficial start of summer vacation season, will see the second-highest travel volume on record
Overall, an additional 1.5 million more people will take to the nation’s roads, rails, and runways compared with last year, a 3.6% increase.
The vast majority of travelers- 37.6 million- will hit the road and drive to their destinations. However, airlines and other travel methods are expecting more customers than normal this weekend too. 3.25 million people will take to the skies, 4.8% more than last year while travel across other sectors like trains, buses and cruise ships, is also expected to increase by 3.8% to 1.9 million passengers.
Experts say the busiest travel times will most likely be Friday and Sunday afternoon. Drivers can expect travel delays on major roads, up to three times longer than normal during certain times.
Despite the traffic there is some good news- lower gas prices!
Mark Jenkins, a representative from AAA confirms “Georgia gas prices are averaging about $2.63 per gallon of gasoline right now and that’s just about 20 cents less than what drivers were paying for Memorial Day last year. So that’s a little bit of extra money in people’s pockets.”
