Local churches donate 16K to Lee County tornado victims

LEE COUNTY (WTVM) - After a series of tornadoes took 23 lives in the Beauregard Community of Lee County and caused significant damage across the area, many local people are still recovering. Now, a group of local churches is stepping up to help their neighbors in need.
This weekend several churches that make up the Ninth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church came together to donate $16,500 to the victims of the March 3rd tornadoes.
In the immediate aftermath of the horrific tornadoes, many clergy and members of the AME Churches were among the “boots on the ground” ministering to and assisting those in need.
On Saturday, several area AME Clergy reconvened to present tangible gifts to organizations and individuals they identified as having a continued need for relief.
The churches presented multiple tornado victims with $500 donations each.
More of the donation money will go to the Smiths Station Disaster Fund, as well as MEND, the organization set up by East Alabama Medical Center to handle donations to tornado victims and survivors.
Leaders say they raised the donation because a core value of their Churches is to shine God’s light and respond tangibly to the needs of their community.
