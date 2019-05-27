Fort Benning observes Memorial Day with annual ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ceremonies were held across the country on this Memorial Day, honoring the men and women who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.
This was the scene at the Main Post Cemetery at Fort Benning this morning. Soldiers from all major U.S. wars were honored.
The annual observance included a moment of silence for those heroes who’ve given their lives, as well as the laying of a ceremonial wreath representing the sacrifice of our fighting forces.
This year’s guest speaker was Colonel Dawson A. Plummer, Director, TRADOC Capability Managers, Armor Brigade Combat Team/Recon.
“On Memorial Day we remember our fallen service men and women- as well as those civilians that have actually given a great sacrifice to this nation and if you walk the grounds here you’ll see the names of those service men and women – their families and those civilians that really made a major impact in our service to this nation," said Dawson.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.