More Scorching Heat for Memorial Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The stubborn ridge of high pressure that has been bringing us an unseasonably hot latter half of May finally breaks down somewhat this week, allowing for a few more clouds around each afternoon and a slightly better chance of rain closer to the weekend. Overall though, the pattern still looks hot and dry—just maybe not AS hot.
Expect partly cloudy skies for Monday and even a 10% chance of a few of us to see a stray shower. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s again for Memorial Day and in the days following this week as well. I think we’ll see a few more clouds around today versus the rest of the upcoming work week, but the upcoming weekend features a better chance for some isolated showers and storms as a few disturbances move through the Southeast. There will still be some hot sunshine mixed in every day—but at least next weekend you’ll have a shower to cool you off! Still looking like humidity will be running high for the long haul too.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.