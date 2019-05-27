More Scorching Heat for Memorial Day

Expect partly cloudy skies for Monday and even a 10% chance of a few of us to see a stray shower. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s again for Memorial Day and in the days following this week as well. I think we’ll see a few more clouds around today versus the rest of the upcoming work week, but the upcoming weekend features a better chance for some isolated showers and storms as a few disturbances move through the Southeast. There will still be some hot sunshine mixed in every day—but at least next weekend you’ll have a shower to cool you off! Still looking like humidity will be running high for the long haul too.