NIM dedicates 170 Pavers in Memorial Day Ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crowds gathered at the National Infantry Museum (NIM) in Columbus this Memorial Day morning in order to pay their respects to our country’s fallen heroes.
The day featured hands-on, guided tours through the both the Heritage Hall and the authentically restored World War II Company Street, which gives visitors a vivid picture of life at Fort Benning during World War II.
The Memorial Day event’s dedication ceremony featured guest speaker Colonel Anthony Judge, the 199th Infantry Brigade Commander at the Maneuver Center of Excellence.
Organizers say that while the day was fun and educational, it was most important to honor and remember the soldiers that laid down their lives for our freedom.
The event included more solemn moments like the Flag Retirement Ceremony and special Paver Dedication.
Granite Pavers, bearing the names of soldiers and others who have sacrificed for our country, were placed along the museum’s Heritage Walk.
This morning’s ceremony saw 170 of them dedicated.
