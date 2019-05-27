Some Relief By This Weekend?

Hot & dry stretch of weather looks to continue for the next few days, but some relief is on the way. Strong heat dome looks to break down some, and move to the southwest of us by the end of the week, allowing for a weak front to sneak in, and for a few pop up storms on Friday. Some drier air may lead to slightly cooler nights Friday and Saturday as well. Otherwise, expect a fairly Summer-like pattern through the weekend with highs in the lower 90s, and a stray PM storm. After that, a better chance of much needed rain returns to the Valley by the middle of next week as the pattern looks more conducive for rain.