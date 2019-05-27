Tips for staying cool and hydrated in the summer heat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the holiday weekend arriving and the heat settling in, it’s important to take extra precautions to keep yourself and your family safe.
Pam Kirkland, a representative from the Columbus Health Department, says it is important to remember three things: stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay informed.
She said it’s important to check A/C units before the hottest days arrive and purchase fans to help offset the heat and stay cool indoors.
If you do plan on being outside this weekend, try to use shaded areas as much as possible. Pace yourself. Don’t overdo exercise or work outside in this kind of heat. If you are feeling a little off, it may be time to come inside and cool down.
Also, check in with children and the elderly. Kirkland says older people can be more susceptible to heat related illnesses and children don’t always know when to stop and take a break.
Here are some quick symptoms to watch out for when it comes to overheating: Dizziness, fainting, headaches, and rapid breathing. Take it easy and if you think you might have overdone it seek medical attention.
She also reminds people to use sunscreen, even if you are wearing long sleeves or hats. Apply about 30 minutes before going outside and then reapply every two hours. Kirkland says be sure not to skimp on the sunscreen use - you usually need about an ounce to cover your body.
Second, it important to hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. Experts say in this type of heat you need to drink lots of water and don’t just wait until you’re thirsty.
If you’re going to be outside, start hydrating the night before and keep drinking throughout the day. That means 6 to 8 glasses of water or about a half gallon of water a day. Experts also recommend avoiding alcohol which can dehydrate you quicker than normal.
Kirkland said the most important thing though is to plan ahead and stay informed.
“Another thing you need to do is stay informed, listen to your weather cast, find out if the heat is going to be intolerable for you. Know what the temperature is going to be, and the heat index is going to be and make your plans accordingly.”
