Chattahoochee Valley drownings prompt reminder of life jacket usage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After one man drowned in the Chattahoochee River and another drowned in West Point Lake over the weekend, safety officials are urging everyone to use a life jacket.
The most important thing to remember when out on the water is to make sure you have a life jacket on.
"To date, Columbus has never had a single drowning recovery that was wearing a life jacket,” said James Bloodworth with Columbus Fire and EMS.
According to the National Safety Council, the U.S. Coast Guard reports that 76 percent of boating deaths in 2017 were due to drowning and 84 percent of victims were not wearing a life jacket.
The Columbus Fire and EMS Dive and Rescue team says you still need to have a life jacket on, even if you consider yourself a good swimmer.
“A lot of people look at it and say that ‘I’m a really good swimmer, I don’t necessarily need it. The area I’m going to is calm, I don’t have that,’ but one of the things that could happen is the situation can deteriorate extremely rapidly,” said Bloodworth.
Oftentimes when people fall off a boat, they may become disoriented, injured or unconscious, especially in swift waters with lots of rocks underneath.
“When you go recreational swimming, you know what you’re getting yourself into. It’s a controlled environment, you’ve planned for it, you’re dressed appropriately and you get out and that’s what you do, but if you’re thrown from a boat and suddenly thrust in that situation you may not be ready for it, you may have shoes on, you may not be dressed in something that’s going to inhibit your movement," said Bloodworth.
Life jackets can do more than keep you afloat. Many are designed to turn an unconscious person face up.
The Dive and Rescue team has all kinds of boats ready to respond.
“With these vehicles here, these allow us to have an extremely rapid response. They can go pretty much anywhere. This is going to be our first responding unit, we can rapidly get this out. They’ve got the ability to drive anywhere on the RiverWalk and that way we can get eyes on the victim as quickly as possible,” said Bloodworth.
In Columbus, the city passed an ordinance that says if you are surrounded by any body of water, even where there are rocks, you must have on a life jacket.
