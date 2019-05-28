City of Auburn observes Memorial Day with annual breakfast and wreath laying ceremony

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn celebrated Memorial Day with its 21st annual Mayor’s Memorial Day Breakfast and wreath laying ceremony.
Community members came together Monday morning to honor the United States military and soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice.
Two awards were given at the breakfast. Sgt. Buck Marsh, who fought in World War II, received the Distinguished Veteran Award. The Auburn Heroes Remembered Award was given to the family of Lt. Col. Ted Sargent, who fought in Vietnam.
"It's important for our community as a city to recognize those that are part of our Auburn family that have also served a tremendous role to protect us and provide the freedoms that we enjoy today,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders.
The event concluded with a memorial wreath laying ceremony at the Auburn Veterans Memorial Monument.
